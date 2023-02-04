Public can comment on big game season proposals beginning Feb. 8

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Fish and Game will be setting new big game seasons for deer, elk, pronghorn, black bear, wolf and mountain lion, and gathering public input on proposals beginning on Feb. 8.

Hunters can easily check out the proposals on the big game season setting webpage. Proposals are expected to be posted midweek during the first week of February, and the comment period will run through Feb. 22 at idfg.idaho.gov/comment.

Big game seasons will be finalized by the Fish and Game Commission during its March 16 meeting in Boise. The application period for big game controlled hunts runs May 1 through June 5.

The public comment process will also include meetings and open houses hosted at Fish and Game’s regional offices at the time and dates listed below.

Feb. 9 — Ponderay, Ponderay Events Center, 401 Bonner Mall Way, 5-7 p.m.

Feb. 10 — Coeur D’Alene, IDFG Regional Office, 2885 W. Kathleen Ave., 5-7 p.m.

Feb. 21 — Kellogg, Kellogg Fire House, 911 Bunker Ave., 5-7 p.m.

Feb. 22 — St. Maries, Elks Lodge, 628 Main Ave., 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Feb. 9 — Grangeville, Grangeville Senior Center, 108 Gville Truck Rte, 5-7 p.m.

Feb. 17 — Lewiston, IDFG Regional Office, 3316 16th St., 5-7 p.m.

Feb. 21 — Moscow, Latah County Events Center, 1021 Harold St., 5-7 p.m.

Feb. 22 — Orofino, Clearwater Hatchery, 118 Hatchery Roe Dr., 5-7 p.m.

Southwest – McCall

Feb. 9 — Council, American Legion Hall, 2046 US-95, 6-8 p.m.

Feb. 13 — Weiser, Vendome Event Center, 309 State St., 6-8 p.m.

Southwest – Nampa

Feb. 13 — Mountain Home, American Legion Hall, 325 S. 3rd St., 6-8 p.m.

Feb. 15 — Nampa, IDFG Regional Office, 15950 N Gate Blvd., 6-8 p.m.

Feb. 9 – Burley, Best Western Burley Inn, 800 N Overland Ave, 6-8 p.m.

Feb. 13 – Mountain Home, Elk’s Lodge, 325 S 3rd West, 6-8 p.m.

Feb. 16 – Hailey, Community Campus, Minnie Moore Room, 1050 Fox Acres Rd, 6-8 p.m.

Feb. 21 – Jerome, IDFG Regional Office, 324 South 417 East, 6-8 p.m.

Feb. 8 — Pocatello, IDFG Regional Office, 1345 Barton Road, 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 9 — Soda Springs, Senior Center, 60 South Main Street, 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 16 — Preston, Larsen-Sant Library, 109 South 1st East, 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 7 — Arco, Butte County Business Center, 159 N. Idaho St., 6 p.m.

Feb. 8 — Idaho Falls, Idaho Falls High School, 601 S. Holmes, 6 p.m.

Feb. 9 — Rexburg, Madison Middle School Library, 575 W. 7th St., 6 p.m.