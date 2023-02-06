Idaho students to present at World Literacy Summit in Oxford, United Kingdom

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – A paper written by current and former College of Idaho students and their professor has been accepted for in-person presentation at this year’s fifth annual World Literacy Summit, to be held in Oxford, United Kingdom on April 2 – 4 at the prestigious Oxford University.

Dr. Sally Brown of College of Idaho (C of I), along with C of I alumna Meg Osterhout and current C of I junior Jaden Hernandez, have been invited to present their research project, “Working to Teach Every Child to Read: Increasing Outcomes on Dual Fronts.” Their research project explored the effects of literacy interventions on individual students’ literacy outcomes, while also measuring pre-service teachers’ perceived growth and knowledge about assessment and intervention.

Hernadnez and Osterhout are particularly excited to bring their unique Idaho perspective to this prestigious conference. Hernadnez is a 2020 graduate of Vallivue High School in Caldwell and Osterhout is a 2016 graduate of Capital High School in Boise. Osterhout currently teaches fourth grade at Lewis and Clark Elementary in Caldwell.

Their research was selected following a competitive application review process that sees submissions presented by researchers and thought leaders from all over the world. They will present their findings at the summit on April 4.

“This is an incredible opportunity for these students,” Dr. Brown said. “Having their work recognized and also connecting with others that are so passionate about literacy will impact their future work in Idaho!”

The World Literacy Summit, presented by the World Literacy Foundation, brings together leaders from 85 countries, representing over two-thirds of the world’s population, all with a single focus: advocating, championing and educating on the vital importance of improving literacy levels across the globe. This is the world’s largest gathering of international literacy specialists, including NGO leaders, researchers, academics, literacy entrepreneurs, education companies, publishers, practitioners and government representatives.

This year’s summit will address topics including adult literacy, new technologies, sustainable development and more. Click here for a full description of this year’s program streams or to view this year’s summit presenters.