Caldwell hiring event Feb. 23 features multiple job and training opportunities

CALDWELL, Idaho (KIFI) - Several Caldwell area employers are seeking multiple workers at an early spring hiring event Feb. 23, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Idaho Department of Labor Caldwell office, located at 4514 Thomas Jefferson St.

Employers looking to fill positions include the City of Caldwell, St. Luke’s, D&B Supply, Idaho Youth Ranch, University of Idaho Extension - Eat Smart Idaho program, Trinity Home Care & Resource, WICAP, Witco and Gem State Staffing.

Types of jobs to be filled are varied, including a nutrition instructor, front end loaders, IT technicians, a web administrator, a staff accountant, early childhood and preschool teachers, clerks, program managers, caregivers and more.

Find a full list of employers and additional information on Labor’s calendar of events.

TRAINING OPPORTUNITIES

Representatives from Idaho Launch, the Department of Labor, and Equus will be available to discuss details of their training programs.

Idaho Launch can provide up to $5,000 for qualifying high school graduates to attend an approved Idaho-based training center or Idaho university, college or community college.

The Department of Labor offers education, training and employment opportunities for qualifying out-of-school youth from 16-24 years of age through the Youth Program of the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA).

Equus provides training and career services to qualifying individuals aged 18 and older to become re-employed as quickly as possible through the Adult and Dislocated Worker Program of the federal WIOA program.

Job seekers should dress for success, bring resumes and be prepared for interviews.

Interview skills, resume and other job search tips are available online in the Maximize Your Job Search workbook.

Participants who need reasonable accommodation should contact Monico Sanchez at 208-364-7781 ext. 3379 or Monico.Sanchez@labor.idaho.gov

For information on hiring events and job fairs throughout the state visit Labor’s calendar of events.

Attending a job fair event counts as one weekly valid work-search activity for unemployment insurance purposes.