Authorities: Lava Hot Springs bar roof collapses

LAVA HOT SPRINGS, Idaho (KIFI) - UPDATE 5:25 p.m. The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a collapsed roof at the Blue Moon Bar and Grill in Lava Hot Springs, Idaho.

Around 3:45 p.m. this afternoon, deputies were dispatched to 89 S 1st Avenue East in Lava Hot Springs for reports of a collapsed roof. The original call came from an occupant of the building who was trapped inside.

Responders have rescued two people trapped inside the building. Deputies are searching to ensure there are no other people inside.

A woman was transported to the Portneuf Medical Center via ground ambulance for minor injuries.

Apartments adjacent to the building have been evacuated. Deputies are still on the scene and will assist in ensuring the area is safe. Official asks people avoid the immediate area until further notice.

The Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by the Lava Hot Springs Volunteer Fire Department, Idaho State Police, Bannock County Search and Rescue and the Pocatello Fire Department.

More information will be released as the situation allows.

