Coeur d’Alene Firefighter Dave Tysdal receives hero’s send-off, Governor’s support as rehab begins

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (KIFI) — On Tuesday, July 15, injured Coeur d'Alene firefighter Dave Tysdal was flown to a specialized rehabilitation hospital in Colorado, marking a significant step in his road to recovery. Tysdal, who was seriously injured in the tragic June 29 ambush that killed fellow firefighters John Morrison and Frank Harwood, received a "hero's send-off" from Kootenai Health Medical Center.

The emotional farewell saw members of the Coeur d'Alene Fire Department, hospital staff, and local first responders line the hallway in a show of their support. Governor Brad Little also visited Tysdal at the hospital, urging Idahoans to "keep Firefighter Tysdal and his family in your prayers as they begin the long road to recovery."

According to Coeur d'Alene Fire, Tysdal is credited with helping save the lives of his fellow first responders by warning them to stay out of the area after he was shot in the back. His injuries include a collapsed lung, shattered ribs, and spinal swelling. Since the incident, Tysdal has not been able to move his legs, Coeur d'Alene Fire reports that he started voluntarily moving the toes on his left foot Sunday, July 13.

His transfer to the rehab hospital will continue his care, which specializes in the care of individuals with spinal cord injuries.

VAST Apparel in Idaho Falls has raised $10,000 to support the injured firefighters in last month's Coeur d'Alene shooting.