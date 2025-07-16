Idaho Falls apparel company raises $10,000 for injured Coeur d’Alene firefighter

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — VAST Apparel in Idaho Falls has raised $10,000 to support the injured firefighters in last month's Coeur d'Alene shooting.

A close family friend of Dave Tysdal, a Coeur d'Alene firefighter who was shot, reached out to VAST Apparel asking if they could help create some items in support of Dave.

Without hesitation, they said yes.

They are working with the Red and Blue Foundation to make sure 100% of the profits from this campaign go directly to Dave’s family.

"I think people really have a sense of patriotism and belonging. I think when I think of a firefighter as someone who is brave, like they run into burning buildings to help us, the least we could do is to give back to them to support them as they have fallen or been hurt, and in a tragic time, such as something like this," said Jonathan Madsen, Sales Manager at VAST Apparel.

If you are interested in supporting the cause, visit here.