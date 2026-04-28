5,500 Miles for America: Cross-country runner Noah Coughlan inspires Idaho on epic coast-to-coast journey

Eastern Idaho (KIFI) - "I would walk 500 miles, and I would walk 5000 more..." A cross-country odyssey is making its way through Idaho—one determined step at a time.

Noah Coughlan is in the middle of a massive coast-to-coast run, his fifth and final journey across the United States. This time, his mission is tied to a milestone: honoring America’s upcoming 250th birthday through a 5,500-mile trek spanning 260 days.

courtesy of John Kucko & Noah Coughlan

“This is insane, what I’m doing. This is crazy. This is 5,500 miles,” Coughlan said.

Now past the halfway point of his journey, Coughlan continues to push forward through Idaho, running day after day across changing landscapes and long stretches of highway. While his determination remains strong, he admits his running shoes are starting to feel the wear.

"I've been through nine pairs of shoes and will swap out for my tenth tomorrow," Coughlan said while glancing down at his once bright white New Balances.

The inspiration behind this Run for America is deeply personal. Coughlan says the journey began back in 2011, in honor of two friends who were diagnosed with a rare brain disease. 15 years later, the mission has grown into something larger—something he hopes all Americans can connect to.

“If you're an American—350 million of us—no matter what state you're in or even abroad, you can celebrate the fact that we've made it this far,” he said. “That’s the spirit of this run.”

As he makes his way through Idaho, Coughlan has faced windy conditions and shifting terrain, but he says the physical challenge is only part of the experience. For him, the journey is about bringing people together.

Facebook / Noah Coughlan

Along the route, he’s met countless Idahoans, sharing stories and encouraging others to pursue their own goals. A lover of filmmaking, Coughlan documents the World War II veterans he meets around the nation, in the hope of cementing their legacy as real-life heroes. One glance at his social media reels shows the hundreds of veterans Noah interviews for his thousands of followers to connect with. His message of unity resonates with many who stop to cheer him on or follow his progress online.

"I feel like I'm just a messenger," Coughlan said as we jogged down the middle of Highway 33. "Social media has been such a gift, and I've been able to highlight others along the way of this experience. I've met so many families and kids that are interested in geography and veterans now, and I just want to continue to thank them."

Coughlan is pushing everything he needs in a 90-pound jogging stroller, packed with food, gear, and even bear spray—something he joked about after recently passing through Island Park.

Facebook / Noah Coughlan

“Glad I didn’t see any,” he said with a laugh.

His route has already taken him through parts of eastern Idaho, including the stretch from Ashton to Rexburg. And it’s in these communities where he says the support has stood out the most.

“I did not expect this massive a response from the people of Idaho,” Coughlan said. “When I came down into Ashton, it really struck me how many people were pulling over—law enforcement, families, kids. It’s been overwhelming.”

From small towns to open highways, each mile brings new scenery—and new supporters.

"I'm no different than many other Americans," Coughlan said. "I have three grandparents who came here from different countries. And, you know, this is the nation I love. This is a chance to not just run, but to celebrate the people around us, to celebrate the states, and to end it on America's 250th birthday."

With dozens of days still ahead, Coughlan says he has no plans of slowing down.

“We’re the American people. We’re brave. We reach for the stars,” he said.

Coughlan’s “Run for America” is less about speed and more about perseverance, unity, and the celebration of progress: some journeys are about the milestones met, one step at a time.

"I have to have a lot of faith in myself, in God, and in the people of the United States in order to pull this off," Coughlan said. "This fifth and final run is my large thank you to the country and its support for me over the past 15 years."

Coughlan plans to continue traveling through Idaho toward the Boise area. In time, he will complete his coast-to-coast trek on the Pacific with large crowds of supporters before ultimately finishing his journey on July 4th in Hawaii.

Those interested in following Noah Coughlan's progress can find updates on social media or by visiting his official website here.