Franklin County Air Advisory issued

Local News

PRESTON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality issued an "Air Quality Advisory" for residents of Franklin County Tuesday.



IDEQ says a stagnant atmosphere and elevated pollutant levels may create adverse health effects as a result of degraded air quality.



Burning restrictions are in effect.



Air quality is currently in the "moderate" category but is forecast to approach the "unhealthy for sensitive" groups category.



A high-pressure system has moved into the area and is causing deteriorating air quality as pollutant levels rise. A weak storm system was forecast to move into the area Tuesday night which could help scour out some of the pollution. However, IDEQ said dangerous conditions were likely to return later this week.



The pollutant of concern is fine particular matter, designated as "PM 2.5."



At the "unhealthy for sensitive" level, some persons could experience health effects. They should limit prolonged or heavy exertion and limit time spent outdoors.



Residential wood-burning is restricted to certified or exempted stoves only. The ban will remain in effect until air quality has improved in accordance with local ordinances.



IDEQ will review the advisory Wednesday.