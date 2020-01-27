Police confirm Vallow search warrant served

Local News

KAUA'I, HI. (KIFI/KIDK) - Police in Kaua'i, Hawaii confirm Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell have been living there for an unconfirmed amount of time.

On Saturday, police served Vallow with an order of petition in attempt to have her physically produce her children to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

On Sunday, Kaua'i Police and Rexburg Police executed a search warrant in support of their ongoing investigation into the whereabouts of Vallow's two children.

There are no local charges or current warrants.

"KPD's desire is to continue to assist the Rexburg police in whatever way we can with their efforts to locate the missing children," said Kaua'i Police Chief Todd G. Raybuck. "It's our sincere hope that the children have a safe return."

In a joint news release, the Rexburg Police Department and Madison County Prosecutor Rob Wood confirmed a child protection order had been filed on behalf of Tylee Ryan and J.J. Vallow. Wood's office said the prosecutor was in Hawaii this weekend.

Usually confidential, the Prosecutor's Office said it had obtained a court order to unseal and disclose some information about the case.

It confirms that authorities have a court order requiring Vallow to physically produce the children to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare in Rexburg or Rexburg Police within five days of being served (Thursday, January 30). Failure to comply with the order may subject Vallow to civil or criminal contempt of court.

Vallow was served with that order Saturday by local police in the city of Princeville on the island of Kauai. Police confirmed that Chad Daybell was with her. They and their vehicle were searched.

Rexburg authorities also confirm that the children were not with the couple and that there is no evidence they were ever in Hawaii.

Authorities are still encouraging anyone in the public with any information about the case to come forward. All other documents related to the case are sealed, they said.