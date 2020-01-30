Ririe teacher wins national acclaim

Local News

RIRIE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Ririe teacher Michael Feik has been named to receive the 2020 Idaho Art Education Award from the National Art Education Association.

The award is determined through a peer review of nominations and honors an outstanding member from each state or province association.

The award will be presented at the NAEA National Convention in Minneapolis, Minnesota on March 26-28.

NAEA President Thom Knab said, "This award is being given to recognize excellence in professional accomplishment and service by a dedicated art educator. Michael Feik exemplifies the highly qualified art educators active in education today: leaders, teachers, students, scholars, and advocates who give their best to their students and the profession."