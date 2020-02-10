Man arrested for shooting at people and officers

Local News

HEISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Channean L. Deveau, 26, of Idaho Falls is charged with five counts of felony aggravated assault after he fired a gun at people from his vehicle just east of the Stinking Springs parking lot Sunday.

The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office was called to the area at 2:40 p.m., where five witnesses said they cam across Deveau stuck on the roadside in his vehicle. They said they attempted to help Deveau, but backed away when he fired several shots toward them.

Officers cordoned off the area and began to communicate with Deveau, who gave several indications he might want to kill himself.

Shortly after 5 p.m., Deveau stepped out of his vehicle and fired in the direction of officers, which resulted in return fire by police. Deputies used "less-lethal" rounds and a Taser to incapacitate him and take him into custody. There were no injuries to anyone.

Because of the fact that shots were fired, the Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force was activated to conduct an investigation. The Bingham County Sheriff's Office will lead that investigation.

Those responding to the incident included Deputies from Bonneville and Jefferson Counties, Idaho State Police, BLM and Forest Service Law Enforcement, and fire department personnel from Idaho Falls and Jefferson Central.

As investigation continues, additional charges are possible.