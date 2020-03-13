Skip to Content
Dripps’ murder case to shift to Attorney General’s Office

Brian Dripps
Bonneville County Prosecutor Daniel Clark
Bonneville County Prosecutor Daniel Clark
Christopher Tapp enters courtroom Wednesday_1563390608569.png_38999789_ver1.0_1280_720
Christopher Tapp

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Bonneville County Prosecutor Daniel Clark is asking the Idaho Attorney General's Office to take over the criminal prosecution of Brian Dripps. Dripps is accused in the 1996 rape and murder of Angie Dodge.

Christopher Tapp, who had alleged his confessions to the crime were coerced, was freed after spending 23 years in prison in 2017. In 2019, Tapp and his attorneys filed suit against Bonneville County and the city of Idaho Falls for wrongful incarceration and other damages.

Clark explained that as County Prosecuting Attorney, he also represents Bonneville County and its elected officials.

"Under the above scenario, a potential legal conflict of interest now exists between my role as the attorney for Bonneville County and as Prosecuting Attorney handling Mr. Dripps' case," said Clark. "At this time, I must insure all measures are employed to protect the integrity of Mr. Dripps' prosecution to include numerous potential actions that may occur with his case in the upcoming months and years."

Legal action on Tapp's lawsuit is pending.

Dripps' trial is currently scheduled to begin in June of 2021.

