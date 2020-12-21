Idaho Falls details Christmas tree disposal sites

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Idaho Falls Sanitation Division has designated multiple sites for disposal of discarded Christmas trees at the end of the holidays.



Due to procedures at the Bonneville County Transfer Station, those trees should not be placed in with the regular garbage.



The disposal service will be provided until January 30. The 15 sites are intended for city residents only and should not be used by commercial tree lots for any unsold leftovers.



You should remove all ornaments and lights before discarding the tree, since they will be chipped and turned into mulch. The mulch will be made available to residents next spring at the city maintenance garage at 2530 Hemmert Avenue.

The disposal sites are listed here:



Soccer fields parking lot off Old Butte Road

Fremont Avenue (by recycling bin north of Science Center)

Mound & W. Elva Street (Melaleuca Field parking lot)

N. Water & Chestnut (NE corner)

W. 13th & Placer

10th & Emerson

17th & Emerson

S. Boulevard & Rogers Street

Bennett & Waid

Sunnyside Park (by Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center – SE corner)

South of 1st Street (west side of Meppen)

Sykes & Davidson

Ashment & 12th Street

Russet & Lincoln

Or, you can access a map of disposal sites here.

