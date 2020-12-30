Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting

Local News

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-One person was killed in an officer-involved shooting incident in the 1600 South block of Falcon Drive in Ammon.



The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office blocked off a section of the street from 17th Street to one block north.



Few details have yet been released, but Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Bryan Lovell said shots were fired at around 4 a.m. resulting in the death of the suspect. The suspect was shot by a deputy outside an apartment complex. The officer was not injured.



The East Idaho Critical Incident Task Force was activated to begin an investigation. The area has been secured.

