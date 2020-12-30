Skip to Content
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-One person was killed in an officer-involved shooting incident in the 1600 South block of Falcon Drive in Ammon. 

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office blocked off a section of the street from 17th Street to one block north.

Few details have yet been released, but Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Bryan Lovell said shots were fired at around 4 a.m. resulting in the death of the suspect. The suspect was shot by a deputy outside an apartment complex. The officer was not injured.

The East Idaho Critical Incident Task Force was activated to begin an investigation.   The area has been secured.

