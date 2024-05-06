Primary election early voting begins May 6

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Early voting for the May 21, 2024 primary election will be available from Monday, May 6 to Friday, May 17 in every county that is conducting early voting.

You can find the list of early voting locations by county HERE.

Any eligible resident of any county may vote at any of the early voting locations in that county. If you are not registered to vote, you can register and vote at early voting by bringing an accepted form of photo ID and proof of residence.

“Idaho voters can take advantage of early voting, voting absentee or voting on Election Day. No matter what method you choose, I encourage Idahoans to make their voices heard and vote in the May 21st primary election,” Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane said.