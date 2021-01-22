Teton County contracts outside help for COVID-19 contact tracing

Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI)-The Teton County, Wyoming Health Department has contracted service through the Wyoming Department of Health to assist with contact tracing service for COVID-19 cases.



In the past two weeks, case loads have overwhelmed the County’s Case Investigation and Contract Tracing Team.



Teton County Health Director, Jodie Pond, MPH stated, “We are grateful for the assistance and support from the Wyoming Department of Health on this effort. Timely notification to cases and their close contacts is an important tool to stopping the spread of COVID-19. When there are multiple day delays in notifying cases, it creates further delays in the process such as notifying close contacts.”



Community members may receive calls from either the local team or the contracted service through the state.



Visit the health district website for more information on what to do if you test positive for COVID-19, what to do if you were exposed to someone who tested positive, and other local COVID-19 information and resources.

If you need assistance accessing a COVID-19 test call (307)732-8628, option 4. Please leave a message with your information and a member of the Health Department’s team will return your call within 24 hours.