Jackson Game Warden wins international recognition

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-South Jackson Game Warden Kyle Lash has been named the 2020 Shikar-Safari Wildlife Officer of the Year for Wyoming.



Every year, the international club honors an outstanding wildlife officer from every state and Canadian province.



Lash is a 10-year veteran of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department in the Jackson and Pinedale regions.

“Kyle’s passion for managing and protecting Wyoming’s wildlife resources is undeniable and clearly evident to anyone who has met him,” said Rick King, Wyoming Game and Fish Department chief game warden. “He is a true spokesman for all wildlife and the community he serves. Kyle exemplifies all that we expect from our Wyoming game wardens.”

According to Game and Fish officials, Lash is especially known for his expertise in assisting landowners with wildlife problems.



“Kyle has the remarkable ability to recognize when a situation warrants a heavy-handed approach to a chronic wildlife violator or a when to give a person the benefit of the doubt and educate them,” said Brad Hovinga, Jackson Region wildlife supervisor. “I receive constant compliments from the public regarding Kyle’s efforts in handling law enforcement situations.”

The Shikar-Safari Club International is an organization dedicated to preserving wildlife through sportsmanship and conservation. Lash will be recognized and presented his award at a future Game and Fish Commission Meeting.