Pocatello family establishes ISU Business scholarship

Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)-The Idaho State University College of Business has established a new scholarship.



The fund was created by Kelly, Kimberly, and Art Hirning, the owners of Hirning Buick GMC in Pocatello. The new “Hirning Family Excellence in Accounting Scholarship Endowment” will help support students pursuing an accounting major.



“I was intrigued by the opportunity to create a permanent endowment that will provide a scholarship for deserving students year after year,” said Kelly Hirning. “Our goal is to help promising students complete their education who may not have been able to without this scholarship, making a positive impact on their lives and future.”

After graduating with an ISU Business degree in 1984, Kelly went on to work with the national accounting firm, Deloitte in Phoenix and Denver, before returning to Pocatello and the car dealership in 1991.