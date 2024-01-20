EIRMC provides alternative to lifelong blood thinners

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-More than six million Americans have an irregular heartbeat. It can make someone five times more likely to have a stroke because of blood clot formation in a particular area in their heart.

People with an irregular heartbeat often get prescribed blood thinners. These reduce the chance of blood clots forming, therefore preventing strokes.

Blood thinners can save lives, but doctor Brett Hiendlmayr, interventional cardiologist practicing at EIRMC, says they can cause major bleeding issues.

Since many idahoans work in agriculture it's easy to fall or get cut on the job. And since these jobs are often in remote areas, help may not come quickly enough. In cases like these, there may be more risks than benefits. Fortunately, EIRMC offers an alternative.

“[It’s] a low risk, minimally invasive catheter procedure in which we're able to put a parachute shaped device or plug in a certain area of the heart that has a tendency to form blood clots,” said Hiendlmayr.

He says the device is kind of like a fabric mesh or net-like umbrella. After plugging the space, the body forms a layer over it, sealing off that area of the heart. This keeps clots from reaching the brain.

The procedure only needs to be done once, but it's been performed at EIRMC more than 600 times.

“We know that by multiple trials done in the research setting, this procedure can be performed safely. We know that this procedure will reduce the risk of stroke, similar to being on blood thinners.”

EIRMC is currently the only Idaho Falls facility that provides the procedure. For more information, visit eirmc.com.