Pocatello police on the trail of a “cat” burglar

Pocatello (Pocatello) - A string of thefts and sneaky behavior in Pocatello has left a cat being issued a warrant for his arrest.

Jasper, who is already orange, like a prison jumpsuit, has allegedly been stealing stuffed animals from other pets in his neighborhood.

The Pocatello police department posted a warrant to their facebook page, in an effort to get the feline's attention and put an end to the alleged cat burglaries in the area.

Jasper was released without bail, and has been talked to about his life of crime. But even for the most evil of cats, the death penalty is off the table....they have 9 lives. Therapy may be next.