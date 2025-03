Then, next week, the same road will be closed between Corner Creek Lane and Middle School Road to install utility lines for Central Wyoming College’s new building.

Starting Monday, West High School Road will be fully closed between Rangeview Drive and Corner Creek Lane until Friday.

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - A Jackson road is closing for the week.

