Flight school in Rexburg is growing

For several years, getting a pilot's license in eastern Idaho meant finding an individual private instructor or leaving the region. Now, thanks to Bravo 6 Flight Academy in Rexburg, aspiring pilots can go from zero flight experience to commercial ready right here at home.

"I wanted to create a way for people to become pilots here [in eastern Idaho]," said John Seal, the owner and founder of Bravo 6. "And there just wasn't a great way to do it previously."

The school officially started in 2023 with only one plane. Now they have five planes, multiple instructors, a flight simulator, and mechanics on hand. Student can attend as hobbyists to get their private pilot's license, or train all the way up to the commercial level.

"One of the questions that we get asked most is, how does somebody become a pilot?" said Seal. "What we've done is we've broken it down into very bite sized chunks."

Bravo 6 can even train future flight instructors. This is a common option for commercial pilots to do, as it allows them to build flight hours quicker and therefore get to the airlines sooner. Its the route Bravo 6 student Parker Romney is taking.

"My goal is to become a flight instructor," said Romney. "I mean, obviously getting to the airlines is cool, but the short term goal is to become an instructor."

The school currently operates at the Madison County Airport in Rexburg, but Seal says they are looking to expand.

"We're in conversations with Idaho State University about possibly expanding down to Pocatello, and we're looking at options in Idaho Falls" said Seal.

There is no official timeline with those expansions, but Seal says he hopes sooner than later, especially with expanding and working with ISU.

Those interested in learning more about Bravo 6 Flight academy should go to the school's website bravo6flightacademy.com or call (208) 996-8645 for more information.