One killed in cabin fire north of Jackson

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - A person was found dead inside a cabin that caught fire overnight north of Jackson.

According to Jackson Hole Fire/EMS, the fire was reported on Sagebrush Drive shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday.

When they found out someone was inside, they attempted to enter the cabin, but the heavy fire and smoke prevented them from doing so.

After getting the fire under control, they found the person inside.

“First responders worked valiantly to save a life with the reports that the cabin was occupied. We are

thankful there were no additional injuries and grieve the loss with the family and community,” said Deputy Chief of Operations Brian Coe.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Firefighters and the sheriff's office are now investigating to determine what happened.