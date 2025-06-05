Ross Park Aquatic Complex open for season with new coat of paint

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Ross Park Aquatic Complex opened for its 2025 season on May 24, and the waterpark is sporting a fresh look with new Pocatello city branding.

Earlier this spring, the Ross Park Aquatic Complex had a facelift with a new paint job on the main office, kiddie pool, and railings and fresh flooring in the dressing rooms.

Stacie VanKirk, manager of the Aquatic Complex and Pocatello Community Recreation Center, said the park has had some of its busiest opening weekends in recent history, and the new look has the park ready for the increased number of swimmers.

"We've been super busy, which is attributed to the weather, so we're looking forward to a really good summer," said VanKirk. "I think the fresh coat of paint just says we're invested in improving the looks around here."

The Ross Park Aquatic Complex is open Monday through Thursday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Aquatic Complex is also hosting multiple special events through the summer. For more information, you can find the Ross Park Aquatic Complex on Facebook.