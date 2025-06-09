Skip to Content
Local News

Main Street in Inkom to close for two nights for bridge demolition

KIFI
By
today at 12:32 PM
Published 1:59 PM

INKOM, Idaho (KIFI)– The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) will close Main Street in Inkom overnight on Tuesday, June 10, and Wednesday, June 1, to demolish the I-15 bridge over the road.

Main street traffic will be diverted onto Old Highway 91 and will only be accessible to vehicles with a height of less than 13 feet. ITD also said the demolition will cause a "considerable amount of noise".

Main Street in Inkom will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. For more information, you can visit the Idaho Transportation Department website.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sam Ross

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content