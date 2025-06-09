Main Street in Inkom to close for two nights for bridge demolition

INKOM, Idaho (KIFI)– The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) will close Main Street in Inkom overnight on Tuesday, June 10, and Wednesday, June 1, to demolish the I-15 bridge over the road.

Main street traffic will be diverted onto Old Highway 91 and will only be accessible to vehicles with a height of less than 13 feet. ITD also said the demolition will cause a "considerable amount of noise".

Main Street in Inkom will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. For more information, you can visit the Idaho Transportation Department website.