Skip to Content
Local News

Last days of Idaho High School State Rodeo Finals underway in Bannock County

KIFI
By
New
today at 3:04 PM
Published 3:26 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Idaho High School Rodeo Association's State Finals are underway at the Bannock County Event Center this week, and top athletes are competing for state titles and scholarships.

Friday marks the penultimate day of rodeo events with breakaway roping, tie down roping, barrel racing, bull riding, and more.

State Finals end Saturday with events starting at 9 a.m. and conclude with award and scholarship presentations at the Indoor Arena.

For more information, visit the Idaho High School Rodeo Association website or find them on Facebook.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sam Ross

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content