Last days of Idaho High School State Rodeo Finals underway in Bannock County

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Idaho High School Rodeo Association's State Finals are underway at the Bannock County Event Center this week, and top athletes are competing for state titles and scholarships.

Friday marks the penultimate day of rodeo events with breakaway roping, tie down roping, barrel racing, bull riding, and more.

State Finals end Saturday with events starting at 9 a.m. and conclude with award and scholarship presentations at the Indoor Arena.

For more information, visit the Idaho High School Rodeo Association website or find them on Facebook.