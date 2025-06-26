Skip to Content
Local News

Former Downard Funeral Home owner pleads guilty to mishandling charges

Lance Peck, left, appeared in Bannock County Courtroom on June 26, 2025 to accept a plea agreement with prosecutors.
By
today at 6:36 PM
Published 6:40 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)—The former owner of Downard Funeral Home, Lance Peck, has agreed to plead guilty to mishandling his business.

In 2021, Police investigated Downard Funeral Home after getting reports of a foul smell.  They found dozens of decomposing bodies and unmarked cremated remains inside the facility.

At the change of plea hearing on Thursday, Peck and his attorney went before Judge Javier Gabiola to accept a plea agreement with the prosecutor’s office.

Peck pleaded guilty to felony counts of tax evasion, perjury, grand theft, and fraud, and he agreed to pay restitution to the victim’s families in exchange for having other felony and misdemeanor charges dropped.

Peck could face 3 to 7 years in prison for each charge. 

Peck is expected to return to court for sentencing on September 11.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Sam Ross

