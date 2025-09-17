Montana man charged in Island Park voter fraud case

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI) - Local News 8 can now confirm another Island Park property owner has been charged with voter fraud. That brings the total to 11 arrests.

Charles Lower is accused of voting in the May 2023 Auditorium District vote with an Island Park address. But, according to court documents filed by the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, he lives in Bozeman, Montana. The address he used was listed as a rental property on his 2023 tax return.

Lower's preliminary hearing is set for September 24, 2025.

One of the other people charged with voter fraud made her initial appearance in a Fremont County courtroom on Wednesday afternoon. Teara Galbraith, of Ogden, Utah, is being represented by a private lawyer from the office of John Malek.

Judge Faren Eddings told Galbraith that while she’s not allowed to talk to other defendants about the case, she’s still free to speak with them about anything else.

The judge's explanation shed some light on a recent objection filed by a lawyer for another defendant.

Michelle Green's lawyer argues the gag order is preventing Green from talking to other co-defendants in the case. "It’s a violation of her First Amendment rights and places a heavy burden on the defendant, and also denies the defendant due process of law," the attorney wrote.

Four of the other property owners charged with voter fraud were set to be in court Wednesday, but hearings for David and Christi Spinner, Chad Vanderbeek, and David Jenson have been delayed until next month.