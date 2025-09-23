Rigby Police arrest teen driver for drug distribution

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI)—A routine traffic stop in Rigby on Monday night led to the discovery of a significant quantity of illegal drugs and the arrest of a 16-year-old male juvenile, according to the Rigby Police Department.

At approximately 9:05 p.m. on September 22, a Rigby Police officer observed a car fail to signal while turning from East Short Street onto South Clark Street. During the stop, the officer detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered a black backpack containing 74 grams of suspected marijuana, 43 flavored THC vape cartridges, 21 grams of suspected psilocybin mushrooms, scales, plastic baggies commonly used for drug distribution, and $306 in cash.

Rigby Police display items found in a car on Sept. 22, 2025.

The juvenile driver was taken into custody and is facing multiple charges, including Felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, Misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance (psilocybin mushrooms).

Due to his age, the juvenile’s name has not been released. He is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office assisted Rigby Police during the traffic stop.