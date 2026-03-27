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Warm up for the weekend with possible record highs

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Updated
today at 6:11 AM
Published 4:28 AM

We are expecting a warm-up into the weekend across Eastern Idaho and Western Wyoming, with possible record highs climbing back into the 70s by Sunday. Friday will start with a light breeze and cooler air, but turn into blue skies by the afternoon. This will be followed by another cold front on Monday, which should bring some scattered showers to the region. This is accompanied by another complete pattern change with the pattern turning cooler and wetter for the second half of next week.

We start Friday morning with high clouds drifting through southeastern Idaho. High temperatures today will range from the upper 50s across the central mountains and eastern highlands to the low 60s across most of the Snake River Plain and Magic Valley. Highest wind gusts will be around 15-20mph. Partially cloudy conditions for the bulk of the region, with blue skies spilling into the afternoon hours. Lows will settle back down into the lower 40s and 30s overnight.

Quiet weather will be the continuous throughline for our weekend forecast, with winds decreasing each day and temperatures rising. High temperatures for Saturday begin climbing back up into the 60s and 70s fairly quickly, with dry weather remaining consistent. Sunday temperatures remain in the upper 60s and low 70s with wind gusts climbing back up into the 25-35 mph range.

The next cold front will arrive by Monday afternoon, so expect to dress for cooler, wetter weather by the top of next week.

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Danielle Mullenix

Danielle is a reporter,producer, and temporary weekend weather anchor for Local News 8.

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