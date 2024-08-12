Former Colorado clerk Tina Peters, election deniers hero, found guilty in election computer breach

DENVER (AP) — Former Colorado clerk Tina Peters has been found guilty by a jury on most charges in a breach of her county’s election computer system. Peters was accused of using someone else’s security badge to give an expert affiliated with My Pillow chief executive Mike Lindell access to the system. Prosecutors say she was seeking fame and became “fixated” on voting problems after becoming involved with those who had questioned the 2020 presidential election results. Peters was convicted Monday of three counts of attempting to influence a public servant, one count of conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation, first-degree official misconduct, violation of duty and failing to comply with the secretary of state. She was found not guilty of three other counts.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.