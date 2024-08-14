Big Georgia county to start charging some costs to people who challenge the eligibility of voters

ATLANTA (AP) — An election board in one of Georgia’s largest counties has voted to start charging people who challenge the eligibility of voters for the cost of notifying the challenged voters. The Cobb County Board of Elections and Registrations voted 4-1 Tuesday to adopt the rule. A Republican member of the board was the only vote against the rule. Republican activists are challenging thousands of voters in Georgia as part of a wide-ranging national effort coordinated by Donald Trump’s allies to take names off voting rolls. Democrats have been pushing to start charging for each challenge to recoup the costs of challenges to hundreds or thousands of voters.

