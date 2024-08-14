Emails show lieutenant governor’s staff engaged in campaign-related matters during business hours

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Emails obtained by The Associated Press show that Delaware Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long’s office staff was in regular communication last year with her husband and other people involved in her campaign for governor. The emails also show that Hall-Long staffers worked during office hours to help facilitate the use of campaign funds and on matters bearing little if any relevance to her role as lieutenant governor. They include renewing her memberships in various women’s groups and making donations to community groups. Under Delaware law, state employees are prohibited from engaging in political activity during work hours. As an elected official, Hall-Long is exempt from that provision, but her office staff is not.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.