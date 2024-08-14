India’s Modi voices concern over unrest in neighboring Bangladesh and attacks on Hindus there

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed concern over the unrest that led to a change of government in neighboring Bangladesh and the attacks on Hindus and other minorities there. He addressed his nation on Thursday from New Delhi’s 17th-century Mughal-era Red Fort on its 78th Independence Day and assured Bangladesh that India would continue to support it in developing its economy. Bangladesh’s former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina stepped down and fled to India on Aug. 5 after weeks of violent protests that prompted her ouster. She is likely to stay in New Delhi until she decides where she will seek asylum.

