Social media influencers descend on the White House, where Biden calls them the new ‘source of news’
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Social media influencers have gotten the royal treatment as President Joe Biden gave a nod to their ability to hold sway with millions of loyal followers. The White House on Wednesday played host to a group of more than 100 influencers, also known as content creators, ranging from chefs and makeup artists to fitness gurus and medical students. They were there to talk about issues including mental health, pay equity and the abuse of artificial intelligence. Biden stopped by to tell the influencers that they are “the future.” He told the creator they’re “the new breakthrough in how we communicate.”