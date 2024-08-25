Drone attack kills at least 21 civilians in northern Mali, Tuareg-led group says

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Airstrikes on a village in northern Mali near the Algerian border have killed 21 civilians, including 11 children. That’s according to a spokesman for a coalition of Tuareg-majority pro-independence groups on Sunday. If confirmed, the attack on the village of Tinzaouatine would mark the largest number of civilians killed by drones since the breakdown of a peace agreement between the country’s ruling military junta and armed pro-independence groups in northern Mali last year. The Strategic Framework for the Defense of the People of Azawad is a coalition of Tuareg-majority groups fighting for the independence of northern Mali, which they call Azawad.

