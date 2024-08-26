Man charged in Arkansas grocery store shooting sued by woman who was injured in the attack

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A woman injured in the mass shooting at an Arkansas grocery store that killed four has sued the man charged in the attack. The lawsuit was filed last week in state court against Travis Eugene Posey, who’s been charged with four counts of capital murder and 11 counts of attempted capital murder in the June 21 shooting at the Mad Butcher store in Fordyce, Arkansas. Posey has pleaded not guilty to charges in the case. The lawsuit was filed by Brittney Sullivent, who the lawsuit said was wounded in the head and arm when Posey fired at her vehicle.

