Woman struck by boat propeller at New Jersey shore dies of injuries

Published 10:18 AM

HARVEY CEDARS, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey woman trying to board a boat from a raft over the weekend was killed when she was struck by the propeller. New Jersey State Police said in a statement Monday that 18-year-old Zeina Mahafzah of Wayne, New Jersey, was in a raft being pulled by a boat in Sunset Park when she tried to get into the vessel. An investigation is underway. The incident happened Sunday. Sunset Park is a recreation area in Harvey Cedars on Long Beach Island.

Associated Press

