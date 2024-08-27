Future of sports streaming market, consumer options under further scrutiny after Venu Sports ruling

With the U.S. Open tennis tournament beginning Monday and college football kicking into high gear, this was supposed to be the week when some expected the Venu Sports streaming service to have a soft launch at least. Instead, the joint venture between ESPN, Fox, and Warner Bros. Discovery has been sidelined by a federal court’s preliminary injunction, and its future is very much up in the air. Before the case goes to trial, though, streaming companies and cable and satellite providers hope the ruling will advance discussions regarding how media companies sell their content.

