Wisconsin Supreme Court refuses to hear case seeking to revive recall of GOP Assembly speaker Vos
Associated Press
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The effort to salvage an attempt to recall Republican Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos from office has suffered another legal defeat. The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to hear an appeal of a lower court’s ruling rejecting an attempt to revive the recall effort. That means if the case is to proceed, it first must be heard by a state appeals court. Supporters of former President Donald Trump had targeted Vos for recall after he refused calls to decertify President Joe Biden’s narrow win in the state. Those who organized the recall attempt had originally wanted to force an election in August, a week before the primary.