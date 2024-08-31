6 people hurt in a knife attack on a bus in Germany. No political or religious motive seen

BERLIN (AP) — Police arrested a 32-year-old woman after six people were hurt in a knife attack on a bus headed to a festival in western Germany. Authorities said Saturday that there was no evidence of a political or religious motive. Three of those attacked are in life-threatening condition, police said Friday evening. The knife attack took place in Siegen, east of Cologne. The bus was on its way to a local festival in the town and at least another 40 people were on board when the attack took place. The attack happened a week after a knife attack in which a suspected Islamic extremist from Syria who had avoided being deported is accused of killing three people and wounding eight.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.