Haiti unveils new corruption cases against high-level officials even as impunity persists

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Haiti’s anti-corruption agency is accusing high-ranking government officials of crimes ranging from illicit enrichment to abuse of office. It’s the latest crackdown on widespread corruption in the impoverished Caribbean country long known for its impunity. The newest cases involve food meant for public school students being diverted for other purposes to government fuel being used for personal benefit. Hans Joseph, general director of the Anti-Corruption Unit, said that the corruption cases unveiled Tuesday have cost the Haitian government $4.7 million.

