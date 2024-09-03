US closes 5-year probe of General Motors SUV seat belt failures due to added warranty coverage

DETROIT (AP) — U.S auto safety regulators have closed a five-year investigation into seat belt failures in some General Motors SUVs after the company issued extended warranty coverage. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents that coverage issued in June of 2019 addressed the problem that caused the recall. In 2014, the company recalled more than 1.3 million midsize SUVs because a flexible steel cable that connects the seat belts to the front outside seats could fail over time and not hold people in a crash. The recall covered Chevrolet Traverse, Buick Enclave, GMC Acadia and Saturn Outlook SUVs from the 2009 through 2014 model years. On Tuesday, the agency said it closed the probe due to a low problem rate and the additional warranty coverage.

