The chunkiest of chunks face off in Alaska’s Fat Bear Week

An Alaska national park’s annual celebration of the beefy, brown and bristly is getting underway as some of the chunkiest bears on the planet fatten up for their long winter slumber. Fat Bear Week doesn’t officially start at Katmai National Park until Oct. 2. That’s when fans can begin voting for their favorite ursine behemoths in tournament-style brackets. But on Tuesday organizers revealed the four cub contestants in this week’s Fat Bear Jr. contest. The winner of that will move on to the adult tournament. Among the contenders is an emotional favorite: a cub of last year’s adult winner. The cub’s sibling was killed in July by a large, dominant male after slipping over a waterfall.

