Edmunds Compares: 2024 Honda Prologue versus 2024 Toyota bZ4X Electric SUVs

Honda has a long reputation for building highly fuel-efficient cars and trucks, and now it’s getting serious about EVs with the all-new 2024 Prologue. Stretching slightly longer than Honda’s midsize and gas-powered Passport SUV, the Prologue is entirely electric and has room for five. One of its key competitors is the Toyota bZ4X, which, like the Prologue, offers two rows of seating, available all-wheel drive and many standard features. Edmunds automotive experts put these two EVs in a head-to-head competition to determine which is the better choice.

