Evacuation order remains in effect for Ohio town where dangerous chemical leak occurred

WHITEWATER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — An evacuation order remains in effect for residents in an Ohio community as crews work at the scene of a dangerous chemical leak. Styrene, a toxic and flammable chemical that is used to make plastic and rubber, began leaking Tuesday afternoon from a railcar in Whitewater Township, just west of Cincinnati. The Hamilton County Emergency Management Agency soon advised anyone within a half-mile of the area near U.S. Route 50 and the Great Miami River to leave immediately. Authorities said Wednesday that crews worked overnight to put water on the car, but it hadn’t been removed from the tracks. It isn’t clear when the evacuation order might be lifted.

