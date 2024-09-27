Minnesota reports rare human death from rabies

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota resident who came into contact with a bat in July died of rabies. The state’s department of health announced the rabies death on Friday. The person’s death marks a rare occurrence. The U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention says fewer than 10 people in the the U.S. die from rabies each year. State health officials say the person is over the age of 65 and was exposed to a bat in western Minnesota in July. The state health department is working to evaluate whether more people were exposed to the disease. But the agency says there is no ongoing risk to the public.

