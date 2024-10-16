The pandas have landed! Here’s what you need to know

WASHINGTON (AP) — D.C.’s newest power couple, Bao Li and Qing Bao, are settling into their new home at the National Zoo. The giant pandas will remain off-limits through early next year, when the zoo will unveil it’s newly renovated panda house to the public. The bears will undergo several weeks of quarantine and medical checks as they slowly acclimate to their new environment. The zoo has set Friday Jan. 24, 2025 as the public debut of the pandas, with the popular Panda Cam livestream starting up again on the same day. The three-year-old bears basically met for the first time while they were being transported from China, and the naturally solitary creatures are being kept apart at the National Zoo.

