2 German pilots killed when WWII-era airplane crashes after takeoff in southern Finland

HELSINKI (AP) — Two German men have died when their World War II-era airplane crashed and caught fire in southern Finland minutes after takeoff. Police say the single-engine, two-seater T-6 Texan plane — a popular American military trainer aircraft introduced in the 1930s and now used mainly in air shows — crashed into a forest near the Rayskala aviation airfield on Wednesday, killing the two experienced pilots. Finnish accident investigators said it was likely that the engine had failed. Authorities said the German-owned aircraft was recently sold and was on a test flight before being transferred to Germany.

