Amid worries that Democrats’ blue wall may be cracking, governors hit the road for Kamala Harris

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — The Democratic governors of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin this week have embarked on a bus tour through their states to campaign for Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential bid. The tour has come together quickly amid concerns from some Democrats that she’s struggling in the must-win states. The three states, known as the “blue wall” for their long history of Democratic control, were flipped by Donald Trump in 2016. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers acknowledged in a joint interview with The Associated Press that the race between Harris and Trump is close in their states. But they say they’re planning to go out in the final weeks to ensure she secures the states.

